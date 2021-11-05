Where a public defender is appointed guardian ad litem for a child and seeks to terminate the parent’s parental rights, and the parent is represented by an assistant public defender, the parent’s counsel suffers a conflict of interest amounting to a reversible error.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Woodford County Circuit Judge Charles M. Feeney III.E.D. is a minor, born November 2009. His father is deceased. In March 2019, the state petitioned for an adjudication of wardship, alleging …