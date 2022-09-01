Where one party to a divorce seeks contribution for attorney fees incurred, the burden is on that party to show both that the fees sought are reasonable and that they are unable to pay those fees.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of McHenry County Associate Judge Mark R. Facchini.Robert and Paridhi Buonincontro were married in September 2004. They had three children, all of whom were still minors in 2019 when Robert petitioned for dissolution of marriage. They entered a marital settlement agreement …