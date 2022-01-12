Where a party receiving maintenance and child support as part of a dissolution of marriage decree also received large, regular amounts of money loaned to them by their family, the trial court may determine whether this qualifies as income for the purpose of calculating maintenance and child support or if the loans are properly tracked and likely to be paid back and their judgment on the issue will not be disturbed absent abuse of discretion.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge …