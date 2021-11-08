Where there are unrebutted allegations of domestic violence by a father who has refused to engage in domestic violence services, it is not in the best interest of children already determined to be abused to be returned to a mother who is reconciled and again in a relationship with the father.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed in part, vacated in part, and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge John Huff.N.C. and J.C. were born in April 2019 and April 2020 respective to Z.C. (mother) and B.C. (father …