Where the court engages in a dispositional hearing to determine whether a parent is unable and unwilling to care for their child, the parent has a due process right to be present and consult with counsel and a denial of these rights may result in a reversal and remand.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Levander Smith Jr.M.M. was born on Feb. 11, 2017, to her mother T.S. At an adjudication hearing in August 2021, a juvenile court found M.M. to be neglected …