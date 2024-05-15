Where foster parents have been denied their right to be heard during proceedings for a child under their care, they are entitled to mandamus relief but it is not their exclusive remedy.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed, vacated, and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Lisa M. Taylor.Nr. R., one month old, and Nj. R., three years old (collectively “the children”) were determined to be neglected by their mother and their wardship was adjudicated in February 2018. Their mother was diagnosed with bipolar …