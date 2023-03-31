Where a defendant asserts he was unconstitutionally deprived of his vested interest in the expiration of plaintiff’s claim under the Illinois Parentage Act, he must establish the plaintiff was at some prior point permitted to file the claim, otherwise there is no vested interest.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Edward Arce.On Feb. 8, 2019, Daryl Miller, 59, filed a pro se petition, seeking under section 607 of the Illinois Parentage Act (Act) to legally establish that his …