Where a party petitions to modify a child custody order entered in another state’s jurisdiction, Illinois courts should not accept time spent in Illinois in violation of the child custody order as support for finding Illinois jurisdiction.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Winnebago County Associate Judge Steven L. Nordquist.A.R.H. was born to Leticia Camberos on Nov. 23, 2015 in the state of Washington. Per a “Uniform Support Petition” filed in 2016, genetic testing revealed William Palacios to be A …