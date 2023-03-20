Where a party entering into a marital settlement agreement agrees to disclose all assets and all work performed and fails to disclose assets and work performed, they cannot escape a petition to allocate the undisclosed marital asset by asserting that the other party failed to conduct sufficient discovery.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Lake County Associate Judge Christopher Lombardo.Jeffrey and Rachel Hyman dissolved their marriage on Dec. 31, 2015. Jeffrey had, during the marriage, been self …