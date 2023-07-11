Where a party petitions to find a marriage invalid and void ab initio, he must do so within 90 days of gaining knowledge of the condition depriving him of his capacity to consent and removing him from the dominance and control of his spouse.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Thomas J. Kelley.Benjamin Andrew began a relationship with Jacqueline in 1985, when he was 16. She was his high school teacher and faculty advisor to his tennis team. On March 26, 1994, when Benjamin was …