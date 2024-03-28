Where a party seeks to modify a judgment for dissolution by asserting that a clause violates federal law, the petition to modify must be timely or the court lacks subject matter jurisdiction.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of DuPage County Associate Judge Alexander F. McGimpsey III.Elsa and George Tronsrue were married in 1978. In 1990, Elsa filed for divorce. In 1992, the circuit court entered a judgment for dissolution of marriage and, per the marital settlement agreement (MSA), Elsa was to receive …