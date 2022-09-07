Where a hearing on a motion to terminate parental rights takes place, it is not a due process violation for the judge for the hearing to be the same as the judge presiding over the wardship proceedings.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Winnebago County Associate Judge Mary Linn Green.On Jan. 23, 2019, the state filed four separate petitions for the adjudication of wardship of the minor children of Stefani D. alleging neglect citing horrifically unsanitary living conditions including living in a …