Where a party has a stalking no contact order entered against them, minor children are not properly included in the order unless the behavior would make a reasonable person fear for the safety of the children.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed in part and vacated in part an order by Kankakee County Associate Judge Scott N. Sliwinski.Brook and Reginald Coutant were formerly married and, after having three children together, were divorced. By May 2021, Reginald was dating Jean Durell and the three children were living …