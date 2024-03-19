Where a woman alleges herself to be the parent of the child, she had standing to petition for parental rights under section 602 of the Illinois Parentage Act.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Patrick J. Powers.Leslie Ward and Jennifer Froelich, while in a long-term romantic relationship, agreed to have children via artificial insemination. According to Ward, the intent was for both of them to have children and then to adopt each other’s biological children. Froelich …