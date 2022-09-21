Where the state brings a motion seeking to establish paternity where there is already a presumed father, such a motion is barred as the state is not authorized to make a motion to disestablish a parent-child relationship.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed a decision from Vermilion County Circuit Judge Thomas M. O’Shaughnessy.Iva B. and Daniel B. were married from March 2004 until his death in July 2008. In July 2007, M.B. was born, with Daniel B. as the presumed father. On July 3, 2018, Iva B. was determined to be …