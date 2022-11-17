Where a party subject to a marital settlement agreement agreed to divide a retirement pension subject to a marital settlement agreement, a disability pension is also subject to the agreed-upon division once the party reaches the age of retirement.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Lake County Associate Judge Stephen M. DeRue.In 1997, Judith Grandt and Laurence Grandt dissolved their marriage of almost 20 years. Judith was 46 and making $12,000 per year working as a route manager for a …