Where a party is granted an extension of maintenance with instructions to file a future petition to review further extensions, they are permitted to file such a petition even after the granted extension has expired.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Lake County Circuit Judge Charles W. Smith and Associate Judge Ari P. Fisz.Richard Watson and Stephanie Cox were married in 2003. In 2011, Watson petitioned for dissolution of marriage. Watson sought and received orders of protection for …