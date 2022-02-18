Where a child is adjudicated a ward of the state and custody is granted to the Department of Child and Family Services, prior responsible relatives cease being parties to the child’s custody case and may not remain parties to the case or continue to have DCFS provide services to them.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed in part and affirmed in part a decision by McLean County Circuit Judge J. Brian Goldrick.On Dec. 11, 2020, the state filed a petition for adjudication of wardship over three-year-old V.C., alleging …