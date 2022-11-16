Where a court conducts proceedings for termination of parental rights, consideration of the best interests of the children should be included only after the court determines that the parent is unfit.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Peter Vilkelis.In April 2014, the state filed an adjudication for wardship of D.L. and C.L., alleging they had been abused and neglected by their mother, T.S. Alcoholism and domestic violence between T.S. and the boys’ father resulted in her …