Where a party is engaged in a termination of parental rights trial, their right to “be present” does not preclude a video conference trial where such proceedings are found necessary by the state and the party does not establish in what way they are prejudiced by such a proceeding.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Patrick T. Murphy.Malenda C. is the mother of four children between age 3 and 10: Aa.C., As.C., Jov. C., and Jos.C. (collectively, the children). In July 2017 and …