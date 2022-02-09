Where a petitioner that waived formal discovery in a dissolution of marriage case in reliance on their spouse’s claimed assets later seeks to vacate the judgment because the spouse fraudulently concealed assets, the trial court must determine whether there is an evidentiary basis for the claims and whether the petitioner exercised due diligence.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Kane County Circuit Judge René Cruz.Rockne and Monica Brubaker were married for 30 years, raising four …