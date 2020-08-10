Where a party is delinquent in child support payments, interest on the delinquent amount accrues starting 30 days from the first delinquent payment.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Karen J. Bowes.Gloria and Michael Westlund were married in January 2007. They had one child, born later that year. In November 2009, they received a judgment for dissolution of marriage. Gloria was designated as the primary residential parent, accruing …