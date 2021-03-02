Where a court is to determine a parents’ fitness, they must give weight and consideration to the testimony of experts who have interviewed and assessed the parent as well as the testimony of those adults closest to the child in rendering their decision.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge John L. Huff.Lena S. is the daughter of Amanda S. and Joseph, born in 2003. Amanda and Joseph divorced that year due to Joseph’s domestic violence, with Amanda getting primary …