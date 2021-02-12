Where a party seeks fees for services as a guardian ad litem in a proceeding which was vacated and re-filed in a new jurisdiction, they must file a motion to intervene in the new proceeding before seeking fees, otherwise they lack standing and their petition must be dismissed.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed in part, vacated in part, and otherwise affirmed a decision from Cook County Associate Judge David E. Haracz.Francesco Potenza and Vanessa Wereko were married in 2006. They had two sons, born in 2008 and 2010 …