The family of a tow truck driver who was killed while assisting a semi-truck on the side of I-80 in Iowa received a $25.2 million settlement after suing in the Circuit Court of Cook County.Jesse Inman, then 29, was working for Hanifen Co, Inc., a tow service in Des Moines, when he was called to assist a semi-tractor-trailer on Sept. 13, 2011.The truck, driven by Howe Freightways, Inc. employee James Langholf, was pulled over on the westbound shoulder of I-80 in Poweshiek County because of a malfunctioning engine.Howe is a …