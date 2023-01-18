The family of an 18-year-old man who was crushed to death by a school bus while working at a scrapyard in Chicago Heights accepted a $13.5 million settlement.Arlen J. Bradley was working as a truck inventory specialist for Wilkins Rebuilders Supply, Inc., a truck parts salvaging and resale facility in Chicago Heights.Wilkins Rebuilders recycles vehicle parts, while its sister company, Brookfield Iron & Metal LLC, runs a scrapyard and recycling operation, according to the complaint.Employees work at the same location …