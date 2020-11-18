A Boone County jury last week awarded $9 million to the family of a father and son killed in a 2018 crash.The award is larger than any previously reported Boone County verdict or settlement, according to John L. Kirkton, editor of Jury Verdict Reporter, a product of Law Bulletin Media.A verdict was reached Nov. 13 after a weeklong trial before 17th Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Ronald A. Barch, according to Patrick A. Salvi of Salvi Schostok & Pritchard, one of the plaintiff’s attorneys.On March 26, 2018 …