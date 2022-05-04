The families of two victims of a car crash in Wheeling, who were allegedly killed by a man transporting a Jaguar and driving more than 150 miles an hour, were granted two separate settlement awards totaling $20 million. Arthur Matillano, 62, was driving home from his job as a USPS mail carrier on June 23, 2020, traveling westbound on Lake Cook Road near the intersection of Northgate Parkway in Wheeling. Sebastian Kuczek was transporting a Jaguar from an auction site in Milwaukee to a dealership in the Chicago area. He …