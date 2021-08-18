MILWAUKEE — The family of one of the two men fatally shot during a demonstration against police violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year has filed a federal civil lawsuit against local law enforcement, accusing officers of facilitating Kyle Rittenhouse’s attacks.Anthony Huber was participating in an Aug. 25 protest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. The Black man was left partially paralyzed after he was shot in the back by police during a domestic disturbance call.Rittenhouse, who …