The family of a Chicago man who died after a fall while under care at a Cook County hospital received a $3.12 million settlement.Carolyn Davis sued Cook County, Cook County Health and Hospitals Systems, John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County and nurse Edna Ramos in Cook County Circuit Court on behalf of her brother Taft Simmons.The complaint stated that Simmons was admitted to Stroger’s critical care room in April 2019 for atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rates and symptoms related to congestive heart …