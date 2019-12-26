The family of a 3-year-old who sustained brain damage at birth has settled their federal lawsuit for $21 million.U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee on Nov. 12 approved the agreement and dismissed the case.On Dec. 2, 2016, Rhonda Jones gave birth to her daughter, Alayna Hike, at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.When Jones arrived at the hospital the day before she was considered an “extremely high-risk patient” because she had previously given birth to 10 children and was diagnosed with preeclampsia.Despite that …