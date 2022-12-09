ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An attorney requested a new hearing on Friday on the motion that led to the release of Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” already has been overturned.Steve Kelly, an attorney for the family of victim Hae Min Lee, filed the request in a legal brief in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the state’s second-highest court.The new hearing would require the prosecutor to present any evidence supporting the motion and give Young Lee, who is Hae …