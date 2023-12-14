The family of a Chicago woman who froze to death after she became locked in a hotel freezer has agreed to a $10 million legal settlement.Kenneka Jenkins’ mother, Tereasa Martin, will receive about $3.7 million, according to court records made public Tuesday, the Chicago Tribune reported. Other family members will receive $1.2 million and $1.5 million. Another $3.5 million will cover attorney fees, with $6,000 covering the cost of Jenkins’ funeral.Jenkins was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza …