I have never been a big fan of theater in the round. It was fine when it was part of summer stock for musicals being presented inside a tent or barn in the Chicago area. At least it allowed a larger part of the audience to view (and to purchase) better seats (at a higher price) from all directions.This still holds true for most sporting events, circuses and outdoor concerts. However, when it comes to live theater, I still prefer the traditional seating with a proscenium arch above a stage illuminated by dramatic and …