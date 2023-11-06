The father of a man charged in a deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanors Monday in a case that centered on how his son obtained a gun license.Robert Crimo Jr. entered the plea as his trial was about to start in Lake County court, in Waukegan. He was immediately sentenced by Judge George Strickland to 60 days in jail, starting next week, and 100 hours of community service.Crimo Jr. had been charged with seven felony counts of reckless conduct — one for each person …