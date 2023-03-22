(The author addresses issues that arise at various stages of the mediation process.)Don’t skip the opening sessionThe classic mediation format includes an opening or joint session. This is a time when all the parties meet one another and listen to the mediator give details about how the mediation is to proceed. The opening is also a chance for the party attorneys to make comments about their respective cases and in fact represents the only chance for counsel to speak directly to the other side.Mistakenly, in my view, …