(The author addresses issues that arise at various stages of the mediation process.)What should I include in my written submission?Your success as counsel for a disputant at a mediation is enhanced by providing the mediator with a well-written submission. It is important to get this document to the mediator at least one or two weeks in advance of the mediation to be sure that the mediator reviews it.What should the submission contain? The key elements most mediators look for would include the following:•A concise …