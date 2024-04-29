A Fayette County jury awarded $12.2 million to a truck driver who injured his back in a car crash on Interstate 70 in southern Illinois.Jeremy Dutton, then 42, was driving a tractor-trailer eastbound on I-70 near the City of Vandalia on July 30, 2018.Benjamin M. Ray was driving a pickup truck, owned and operated by Foltz Welding Ltd., headed in the same direction.Ray rear-ended Dutton’s truck. The collision caused Dutton to be jerked back and forth, court documents stated.According to the plaintiff’s attorneys, …