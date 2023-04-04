It was sunny and approaching 75 degrees when FBI agents arrived at the Quincy home of Mike McClain on a Tuesday in May 2019.McClain, a close friend of longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, had a habit of printing out emails and keeping hand-written notes. That made the agents’ job a bit easier as they searched McClain’s first-floor home office, another office area in the basement featuring a wall of filing cabinets and his Toyota Avalon in the garage.From his car, the agents seized McClain’s …