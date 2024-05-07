The FBI must remove some redactions related to race and nationality on documents from an operation in which it surveilled Arab and Muslim communities in Bridgeview.Assia Boundaoui, a journalist and documentary filmmaker, produced “The Feeling of Being Watched,” a 2018 documentary regarding the FBI’s criminal investigation known as Operation Vulgar Betrayal (OVB).The investigation, which mainly focused on Chicago’s southwest suburbs, is said to be one of the largest domestic terrorism investigations …