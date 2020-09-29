A federal judge ordered the FBI to speed up its production of records from an anti-terrorism investigation aimed at Muslims.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin directed the FBI to process 1,000 pages a month of the “Operation Vulgar Betrayal” documents sought by filmmaker Assia Boundaoui in a Freedom of Information Act request.Durkin wrote Boundaoui may ask him to increase the rate of production when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides or the number of FBI employees available to …