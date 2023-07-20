Where information provided by mortgage servicer to credit reporting agency was not patently inaccurate or materially misleading, district court correctly granted summary judgment on claim for violation of Fair Credit Reporting Act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Gary Feinerman, Northern District of Illinois.Dovenmuehle Mortgage Inc., a mortgage subservicer, helps lenders administer mortgage loans by accepting and keeping track of payments. Dovenmuehle also furnishes payment data to credit …