Where consumer reporting agency was not required to validate legality of debt under the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Virginia M. Kendall, Northern District of Illinois.

Joseph Denan and Adrienne Padgett obtained loans from online payday lenders affiliated with Native American tribes. Denan, a New Jersey resident, took out a loan of $1,600 from Plain Green, LLC (affiliated with the Chippewa Cree Tribe). The loan charged an interest rate in excess of 300% and, according to its terms, was subject to and governed by tribal law, not the law of the borrower’s resident state. After Denan stopped making monthly payments, Plain Green reported to TransUnion that he owed $2,689. When TransUnion issued a credit report listing the Plain Green debt, Denan disputed the report’s accuracy. TransUnion investigated and verified the accuracy of the information furnished by Plain Green.

Padgett, a Florida resident, borrowed $900 from Great Plains, LLC (affiliated with the Otoe-Missouria Tribe) and $1,600 from Plain Green. Each loan demanded an interest rate in excess of 300% and was subject to and governed by tribal law and not the law of the resident state. After Padgett stopped making monthly payments, the lenders reported to TransUnion delinquent amounts of $2,585 owed to Plain Green and $1,042 owed to Great Plains.

Denan and Padgett brought a putative class action against TransUnion, alleging it violated two provisions of the Fair Credit Reporting Act: 15 U.S.C. Sec. 1681e(b), which requires consumer reporting agencies to assure maximum possible accuracy of the information contained in credit reports, and 15 U.S.C. Sec. 1681i(a), which requires consumer reporting agencies to investigate disputed items. The plaintiffs did not challenge the factual inaccuracy of TransUnion’s reports, rather arguing that the loans issued by Plain Green and Great Plains were void ab initio under New Jersey and Florida usury laws, and therefore any debt incurred under those loans was legally invalid. The district court dismissed the case, finding that the cited provisions of the act did not require TransUnion to verify the legal validity of the reported debts. The plaintiffs then appealed.

The appellate panel began by noting that the plaintiffs did not sue the lenders to void their debts, nor did they seek an adjudication to invalidate them. The panel then stated that Sec. 1681e(b) did not define what it meant for information in a credit report to be “inaccurate,” nor did it draw a line between factual and legal “accuracy.” The panel noted that the act did not require unfailing accuracy from consumer reporting agencies, rather it required a consumer reporting agency to follow reasonable procedures to assure maximum possible accuracy when it prepares a credit report. The panel then noted that only furnishers of information are required to accurately report whether the information they report reflects liability for an account. The panel found that the plaintiffs’ suit attempted to graft the responsibilities of furnishers and tribunals onto consumer reporting agencies.

Finally, the panel concluded by stating that the correct procedure was for the plaintiffs to resolve legal defenses to Plain Green and Great Plains’ loans was to sue the lenders. The panel stated that because no formal adjudication discharged the plaintiffs’ debts, no reasonable procedures could have uncovered an inaccuracy in the plaintiffs’ credit reports. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

Joseph W. Denan, et al. v. Trans Union LLC

No. 19-1519

Writing for the court: Judge Michael B. Brennan

Concurring: Chief Judge Diane P. Wood and Judge William J. Bauer

Released: May 11, 2020