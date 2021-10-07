Where plaintiff could not use failure to prosecute state court case preclusively as basis for FDCPA action.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge Tim A. Baker, Southern District of Indiana.In 2013, Ann Robbins incurred a medical debt to Community Health Network, Inc., a hospital system in central Indiana, for medical services provided to her children. At the time of the visit, she signed a written agreement to pay the charges the hospital billed to her, together with collection costs …