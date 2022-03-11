Where context of purchase on allegedly fraudulently opened credit card suggested it was more likely than not a purchase made for personal use, district court erred in finding plaintiff had not met burden to show debt was covered under FDCPA.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.In March 2018, someone opened an American Airlines Citibank credit card under the name Kevin Woods. Whoever did so made the card’s only purchase that same day: a $377.61 …