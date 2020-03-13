Where a demand for attorney fees that arose from plaintiff’s actions as a board member of a condominium association did not qualify as a debt under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis.Marshall Spiegel served as a board director of the 1618 Sheridan Road Condominium Association, a homeowners’ association in north suburban Wilmette.He held this role until the association’s members voted to remove him in …