Where dunning letter made only true statements about the present reality, plaintiff could not establish liability on the basis of ambiguity about the future.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin. Joseph Degroot, a Wisconsin resident, defaulted on a debt owed to Capital One Bank, N.A. Subsequently, Capital One placed that debt for collections with AllianceOne Receivables Management, Inc. As part of its collection efforts, AllianceOne sent …