Where plaintiffs did not allege that missing information about accrual of interest on debt caused them to alter how they managed their debts, they failed to allege a concrete injury sufficient for Article III standing.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a judgment by Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph, Eastern District of Wisconsin. Kyle and Nichole Spuhler incurred medical debts that State Collection Service sought to collect on behalf of their provider. The collector sent the Spuhlers several dunning letters that …