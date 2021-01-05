Where plaintiffs did not allege that they had suffered concrete injury as result of misleading information in dunning letters, they lacked standing to sue under FDCPA.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin. Jennifer Larkin incurred a debt to Green Bay Radiology SC, which hired Finance System of Green Bay to collect it. In March 2017, Finance System sent a dunning letter to Larkin. Along with information about the debt, the letter stated that …