Where plaintiff alleged that dunning letter caused her stress and confusion, she failed to allege concrete injury and therefore lacked standing to sue.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney II, Southern District of Indiana. Sonja Pennell defaulted on a loan from MobiLoans LLC. Pennell sent MobiLoans a letter refusing to pay her debt and requested that all future debt communications cease. Shortly thereafter, MobiLoans sold Pennell’s debt to Global Trust Management LLC. Global …